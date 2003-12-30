VP Stripes as Holiday Gifts

Several vice presidents found promotions stuffed in their holiday cards this season.

Michael Pickrum, who had been VP of business development for BET Interactive was named senior VP and chief operating officer of the unit.

Ziba Kaboli was promoted from director of affiliate relations for the Western Region of Court TV in Los Angeles to VP of affiliate relations and national accounts for the region.

Comcast promoted two VPs at its Comcast University in Philadelphia: Earl T. Hershey, formerly VP of technical operations for the Midwest division in Southfield, Mich., was named VP and Johnny Brassell, previously VP of customer service and development for the national customer service team in Philadelphia, was named VP of customer service. Comcast also upped Rusty Robertson, VP for the Indiana region, to regional VP for Indianapolis/Kansas City.