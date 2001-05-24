Voyager finale makes ratings mark

The series finale of Star Trek: Voyager brought UPN its second highest ratings in its history.

The two-hour finale averaged an 8.3 rating/13 share,

according to metered market data from Nielsen Media Research.

UPN topped every other network for the night in primetime with the exception

of NBC, according to the metered-market numbers.

Voyager's season premiere, which launched the

first night the network did on Jan. 16, 1995 ranks as the network's

highest-rated night ever.

Voyager started its seven-year run with a 14.7/20

in metered markets.

Next season UPN will launch the next Star Trek franchise, Enterprise. - Joe Schlosser