Voy Network Readies for Launch

As Sí TV, an English-language entertainment net for Latinos, preps for its Feb. 25 launch, a new digital-cable network is sprouting up that will also offer English-language, Latino-themed programming.

The new channel, Voy Network, is targeting a July launch. But while Sí TV is programming more general entertainment-type fare, Voy intends to be a lifestyle channel.

Network chief Andrew Thau, a veteran of Fox Cable, says Voy will offer talk shows, cooking shows, travel and entertainment programs aimed at 18- to 49-year-old English-speaking Latinos and cross-over general market viewers.

So far, the network doesn’t have any carriage deals but Voy is angling for widespread digital carriage. Thau says Voy wouldn’t fit well on a Hispanic tier because its audience target is broader.

Galavision vet Lucia Ballas-Trayor is Voy’s programming chief and Univision sales veteran Jon Dublin will head up ad sales. Cable veteran Cathy Rasenberger, whose consulting firm specializes in helping startup cable networks get going, will lead the distribution efforts.