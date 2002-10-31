Voters' poll: Elections aren't undercovered
The majority of registered voters (83 percent) said broadcasters are not
shortchanging the elections. In fact, 43 percent said broadcasters are providing
"too much" coverage of the races, while 40 percent said the coverage is "the
right amount."
That's according to a poll commissioned by the National Association of
Broadcasters and conducted by Wirthlin Worldwide. The phone survey was of 799
registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus/minus 3.5 percent.
When told that "some groups in Washington, D.C., are proposing that local
broadcast radio and television stations be forced by the government to give free
time to political candidates . in addition to candidates continuing to buy as
many paid political commercials as their campaigns could afford," 71 percent
said they opposed free airtime.
When asked which was the most helpful source of information when making their
decision about whom to vote for, 44 percent said TV and radio news coverage and
debates; 18 percent said newspaper coverage; while only 8 percent said a
candidate's paid political advertising on TV and radio.
