Vote Delayed on NY Staduim

A government commission has delayed a vote on whether New York State should help finance a Manhattan football stadium that is being bitterly opposed by Cablevision Systems, owner of sports arena Madison Square Garden.

A vote by the state Public Authorities Control Board had been scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The delay comes a day after a state judge rejected one of Cablevision’s court challenges to the plan. Cablevision has bid for rights to develop the site, paying more than the NFL’s New York Jets had agreed to pay.