Vooks Adding 15 Books in Spanish To Mark Hispanic Heritage Month

'Our Class Is a Family' is one of the storybooks Vooks is offering in Spanish

Vooks, a subscription service featuring read-along videos of children's books, will add 15 new Spanish-language titles to mark Hispanic Heritage Month.

The effort is part of Vooks’ Libros En Español initiative aimed at providing multi-language offerings.

“Vooks is a gateway, a launching pad that uses fun animated visuals to get kids excited about reading and gives them a deep love for books that we hope will last a lifetime,” said Russell Hirtzel, Vooks co-founder and chief content officer.

It is our belief that young readers around the world should be able to enjoy all that Vooks has to offer, regardless of location, language, or background,” Hirtzel said. “Our long-term goals have always included implementing other languages into our content offerings, and we are excited to take that first step with this slate of Spanish-language titles. This is only the beginning, though, and we look forward to adding even more titles in even more languages as we continue into the future!”

Vooks began offering Spanish language programming with its original story book Cinderella in 2019.

Among the new Spanish-language titles are the Vooks original Little Girl Big Dream: The Story of Olympian Samantha Peszek, Our Class Is a Family by Shannon Olsen, The Best Seat from Storybook Genius and Monster, Be Good from Apple books.

Other titles include Under the Sea 123, I Love Daddy, I love Mommy, Who’s That Cat, Who’s That Dog and Opposites in the Park, all from Kidsbooks.

Vooks is available for $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year on platforms including Apple iPad, iPhone and Apple TV, Android devices, Roku and Amazon TV Fire Stick.