Vonn Featured in New Series for Eurosport

Downhill skier Lindsey Vonn will be creating a series with Discovery Communications’ Eurosport that will offer an all-encompassing look at her life as she prepares for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Eurosport’s deal to cover four Olympics across Europe kicks in with the 2018 games being held in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Vonn’s series, Chasing History, will debut in February. Eurosport says the series will offer exclusive access to highlights of the 2010 gold medalist's career, cameras will follow her as she prepares for events leading up to the Olympics and as she relaxes away from the slopes with family and friends.

The series will be broadcast across all Eurosport channels and platforms, including live and on demand on the subscription-based Eurosport Player. Exclusive additional content will be available on a dedicated app that will be launched for the show.

There are no plans to air Chasing History in the U.S., but Eurosport wouldn't rule that out in the future.

“Eurosport is incredibly excited to be working with Lindsey, a genuine global superstar. Throughout her career Lindsey has proved herself to be not only a trailblazer who has evolved into a global icon, but also a role model for millions across the world,” said Peter Hutton, CEO of Eurosport. “Across all Eurosport platforms, fans will get a unique insight into how this world-class athlete prepares, the high moments, the low moments, and the challenges she faces as she 'chases History.'”

“This new immersive programming is a perfect example of the new Eurosport, creating unique content to sit alongside unrivalled coverage of live sport, with Eurosport presenting every World Championship and World Cup event this winter,” Hutton added.

Over a 16-year career, Vonn has won 76 World Cup downhill competitions.

“I’m thrilled to be given this opportunity to share my story with Eurosport through Chasing History. For me personally, the next 18 months are going to be some of the most exciting times of my professional life and I can think of no better partner than Eurosport – the undisputed Home of Winter Sports – on this project. Eurosport has followed me throughout my professional career, and now is the right time to give an insight into my personal life,” Vonn said.

“Chasing History will take fans on a journey where hopefully I will experience some fantastic moments, but they will also see some of the day-to-day challenges that any professional athlete faces. It should be a lot of fun,” she added.