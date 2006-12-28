Vongo Boosts Musical Offerings

Starz Entertainment is expanding the array of music programming offered through Vongo, its subscription-based online video service, by signing a deal with Eagle Rock Entertainment for 38 full-length concert films.

The new concerts, which cover the classic rock, modern rock and R&B genres, began appearing on Vongo earlier this month and will be rolled out through the rest of this month and January 2007. Highlights include The Doors: Live in Europe 1968 (2004), The Diary of Alicia Keys (2004), and The Who: Live at The Isle of Wight 1970 (2004).

The Eagle Rock concerts will be available to Vongo subscribers paying a $9.99 monthly fee that lets them download more than 1,000 movies and 2,300 total video selections and also watch the streaming Starz channel on their PC, laptop or Internet-capable mobile device. Several concerts will also be available for individual pay-per-view purchase through Vongo for $0.99.

All of the concerts featured will have two-year license terms to Starz Entertainment and are anticipated to have lengthy scheduling runs on the Vongo service, says Starz.

"We are excited to be involved at such an early stage in Vongo which we believe will bring our programming to a whole new audience," said Peter Worsley, managing director of licensing for Eagle Rock, in a statement.