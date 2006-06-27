Vongo Adds Some Volume

Starz Entertainment is adding concerts and music documentaries to its Vongo online video download service. Through a licensing deal with Northstar Media, Vongo will now offer 47 full-length new and classic concerts and music documentaries that will be available to Vongo subscribers paying $9.99 per month.

The first batch of concerts, featuring artists such as No Doubt, David Bowie, and Sheryl Crow, hits the service July 1, with the balance of the music programming rolling out through the summer.