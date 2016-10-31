‘The Voice’ Episode to Feature Real-Time Vote

For the first time Nov. 7, NBC's The Voice will hold a real-time vote via the show’s app and through Twitter. The top 20 artists will all perform that night in the two-hour episode, fighting for a spot in the top 12. On that night, the eve before Election Day, the performance, voting and results all take place in one night.

The remaining 12 move on to the final live-show phase of the competition, which begins Nov. 14.

During the live playoff telecast, viewers can cast up to 10 votes per artist per team. Viewers in the Eastern and Central time zones will be able to watch and vote during the live show. Viewers in the West and Mountain zones will also be able to vote on the official app and on Twitter if they are following the @NBCTheVoice handle, which will announce which artists are eligible.

The Voice will also go behind the scenes with four Facebook Live segments hosted by Jeff Dye of Better Late than Never.

The Voice has averaged a 3.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.9 million viewers overall so far this season. The show comes from MGM Television, Talpa Media USA Inc. and Warner Horizon Television.