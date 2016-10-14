NBC Preps Interactive Music Competition Series ‘The Stream’

NBC is giving aspiring musicians a chance to be discovered with a social-driven show called The Stream, which sees music industry titans seeking to unearth the next superstar via the internet.

According to NBC, The Stream “gives everyday, talented people a chance to be discovered through the Internet and social media, much the same way some of our biggest musical stars today were first introduced to the public.” The network cites Adele and Justin Bieber as examples.

Any warbling hopeful can upload their video to The Stream’s online platform, where it instantly becomes available to the public. Users then spread, share and stream their favorite music.

“The Stream brilliantly uses technology and social media to draw music lovers in and make them a part of the process,” said Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “We’re excited to discover talent in this modern way and connect the best artists with the industry’s top starmakers.”

The 100 most streamed musicians will be invited to a showcase in front of industry executives, who will choose 30 artists to work with for a week. Each executive will then sign their three favorite artists. The signed artists will compete in a weekly live show and the most streamed contestants stay in the competition.

According to NBC, “In a new era that demands new stars, The Stream goes where no television talent competition has gone and speaks the language of our generation.”

Based on a Norwegian format, The Stream is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Monster, TV2, Nordic World and Little Hill. The deal was packaged by Steve Wohl at Paradigm.