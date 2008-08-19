Voice of America Will Still Be Heard in Georgia

The Broadcasting Board of Governors said it will continue Voice of America broadcasts into the country of Georgia for the "foreseeable future."

VOA had planned to cut out its Georgia broadcasts at the end of September due to budget constraints. But that decision was made in June, before Russia and Georgia came to blows over the breakaway province of South Ossetia.

On Aug. 9, VOA boosted its half-hour daily broadcasts into Georgia to one hour. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty broadcasts three hours per day to the country -- upped to four during the crisis -- which is one of the reasons why VOA felt that it could cut out its broadcasts.

But while the crisis there continues, the BBG will maintain broadcasts from both.

The BBG oversees all of the government's nonmilitary broadcasts internationally.