Voice of America Doubles Republic of Georgia Coverage

Voice of America doubled its broadcasts to the Republic of Georgia given the fighting there between Russian and Georgian troops over the breakaway province of South Ossetia.

VOA said it will start producing a 60-minute radio broadcast, up from a half-hour, featuring interviews, analysis and reporting on the ground, including from reporters and stringers inside the country.

Georgia is about the size of South Carolina and has 4.6 million people, according to VOA.

The potential war between Georgia and Russia was a top story on cable news before getting pushed off by the revelations about John Edwards' affair.