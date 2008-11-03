Voice of America To Cover Election from Kenya, Vietnam

Related: Complete 2008 Election Coverage



The Voice of America will cover the election day from Kenya and Vietnam as well as from various spots around the globe, to give an international flavor to the big day.



VOA's election coverage will travel to the home of Obama's late father and other family members, as well as to Vietnamn, where McCain resided, against his will, for seven years as a prisoner of war.



"Because we broadcast in English and vernacular languages, VOA has the unique ability to deliver news and information about the election, the democratic process and the people of the United States," said VOA Director Danforth Austin in outlining the coverage, which will be in English and 44 languages to a worldwide audience of 134 million.



VOA says interest has been high in both Kenya and Vietnam, as well as Obama's boyhood home in Indonesia. Coverage will include interview with Vietnamese communities in the U.S. as well.



TV coverage highlights from around the world include:

VOA Persian will produce a live election night special 10:30-11:30 p.m. EST (0330-0430 UTC), including guest commentary and analysis, and reports from each candidate's campaign headquarters.

VOA Albanian will cap a week of special programming with a 90-minute program on the elections, co-produced with Albania's Top Channel and co-hosted by Top Channel's news director.

VOA Bosnian, Croatian, Macedonian, Serbian, and Ukrainian services will all provide live reports for affiliate stations.

VOA Indonesian will deliver more than two dozen reports to seven Indonesian national TV networks throughout November 4, along with the 90-minute panel discussion with Indonesia's all-news station Metro TV.

VOA's Thai service will report on radio and through Thai TV networks MCOT and True Vision.