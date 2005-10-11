Vogel Joins Sí TV Board
Carl Vogel, vice chairman of DBS satellite distributor EchoStar, has been named to the board of programming net Sí TV.
Sí is an English language, Hispanic-targeted network that reaches 10 million subs. Vogel's company has a vested interest in the network's success. EchoStar has a financial stake in Sí and its Dish Network carries the net on its “America’s Top 120” package.
