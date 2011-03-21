Voet Named WDIV News Director

WDIV Detroit assistant news director Kim Voet has been promoted to news director at the station.

Voet succeeds Deborah Collura, who was named KPRC's head of news last week.

Voet's promotion was previously reported in Rick Gevers' Newsletter.

Voet started at WDIV 14 years ago as a producer. She became assistant news director in December 2009.

"Throughout her many years at Local 4, Kim has had a hand in every key initiative in our newsroom, and has been a driving force behind our election coverage," said Marla Drutz, WDIV vice president and general manager. "She has consistently demonstrated a passion for being the best in breaking news coverage, and has a great understanding of what is truly important to our community."