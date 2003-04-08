Trending

VOD: Video on Disney

By

Disney Chairman Michael Eisner said Monday that the company would test a
new digital service called MovieBeam later this year.

Eisner, speaking at the
National Association of Broadcasters convention, said the service will allow
consumers to view up to 100 films when they wish.

Unlike current video on demand services, which send movie files over the
Internet, Disney's system will use the same broadcast spectrum the company uses
to send its ABC Television network to homes.

The system will be tested in Salt Lake City and two other markets this fall,
the company said.