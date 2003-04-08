VOD: Video on Disney
Disney Chairman Michael Eisner said Monday that the company would test a
new digital service called MovieBeam later this year.
Eisner, speaking at the
National Association of Broadcasters convention, said the service will allow
consumers to view up to 100 films when they wish.
Unlike current video on demand services, which send movie files over the
Internet, Disney's system will use the same broadcast spectrum the company uses
to send its ABC Television network to homes.
The system will be tested in Salt Lake City and two other markets this fall,
the company said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.