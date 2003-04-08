VOD: Video on Disney

Disney Chairman Michael Eisner said Monday that the company would test a

new digital service called MovieBeam later this year.

Eisner, speaking at the

National Association of Broadcasters convention, said the service will allow

consumers to view up to 100 films when they wish.

Unlike current video on demand services, which send movie files over the

Internet, Disney's system will use the same broadcast spectrum the company uses

to send its ABC Television network to homes.

The system will be tested in Salt Lake City and two other markets this fall,

the company said.