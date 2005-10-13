VOD Gets Bonus Material

Video-on-demand content will soon have extra features akin to those found on DVDs. Warner Home Video’s on demand unit is creating additional content for upcoming VOD titles like Batman Begins and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

VOD's extras will be similar to VH1’s Pop-Up Videos series, in which cartoon dialogue-type boxes pop up to provide text information that enhances the on-screen content. The pop-ups however, won’t be seen in the regular presentation. Selected scenes will be shown at the movie’s conclusion. Viewers should expect about 15 minutes of bonus material per title.