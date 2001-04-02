VOD on DSL

ZoomTown.com, a Cincinnati-based subsidiary of next Broadwing Inc., and Intertainer have announced that ZoomTown will be the nation's first broadband provider to deploy video-on-demand throughout its system. ZoomTown has more than 40,000 broadband subscribers in the greater Cincinnati area.

The service will be delivered via Microsoft Windows Media Video 8 with integrated digital-rights-management technology, offering a secure near-DVD video experience in bandwidths as low as 500 kb/s.