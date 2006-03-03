VOD Ad Tracking System Tested

Rentrak Corp. which tracks ad spots in video on demand programing, is kicking the tires on a new system, AdEssentials, to better track viewing of ad spots in programming viewers control.

Rentrak, which was demoing the technology at the American Association of Advertising Agencies convention in Orlando, says the system provides cable operators and other distributors, as well as advertisers and agencies, with a way to track the number of impressions made by on-demand spots, as well as demos down to the Zip Code.

The company is looking for industry input on the system; it plans to roll it out in late 2006.

It is likely to get it, the association said last week it is trying to get a better handle on how to measure ad viewing in video-on-demand content, releasing updated guidelines on judging the effectiveness of on-demand ads.

