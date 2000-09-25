Vocal about local

As DirecTV and EchoStar last week filed suit against federal rules requiring satellite carriers to offer all local stations in a market, a would-be competitor hoped to win some brownie points by criticizing the move. Officials from Northpoint Technology, which is fighting the DBS carriers' opposition in its bid to build a terrestrial dish TV network, pointed out to FCC officials that carrying local stations is an essential part of its business plan. "We're the only company committed to providing all local stations," Northpoint exec Toni Cook Bush said.