VOA Adds TV Newscasts To Afghanistan

The Voice of America will add its picture as well in broadcasts to Afghanistan.



VOA has been supplying Radio Ashna broadcasts to Afghanistan, but said Thursday it would add two 30-minute TV news shows starting Sept. 30.



The broadcasts will air in Dari and Pashto in an TV Ashna block (which means friend).



Both programs will be produced in Washington and air at 4 p.m. local time.



The Bush Administration has said it must do a better job of telling its side in the war on terror.