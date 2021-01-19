Vizrt Switches to Flexible Access Pricing Strategy

Vizrt said it was switching to a Flexible Access pricing strategy that will give clients access to the company’s latest video production software.

“Flexible Access puts the success of our customers at the heart of our relationship, equipping them with the flexibility to adapt to meet rapidly changing business needs,” said Vizrt Group CEO Michael Hallen. “It provides greater control over their operating costs, lowers the barrier to entry, and accelerates their return on investment. Our new Vizrt Solution Suites make our solutions easier to access and align to real customer outcomes, giving our customers swifter and surer routes to value.”

The Flexible Access plan will be available for the Vizrt Newsroom, Vizrt Extended Reality, Vizrt Production Control, Vizrt Media Workflow and Vizrt Channel Branding products, with solution suite prices starting at $1,795 per month.

Using this payment plan, video producers don’t have to make large investments while guessing about their future production needs. With Flexible Access, they pay for what they need initially and can scale their access if they need to produce more content and optimize it for more media formats.

Vizrt’s software is used by producers in the broadcast, sports digital and eSports business, with clients including CNN, CBS, NBC,Fox, BBC, BSkyB, Sky Sports Al Jazeera, NDR, ZDF, Network 18 and Ten Cent.