Vizrt Steps Up Mobile Graphics
Graphics gear maker Vizrt has developed a technology that can port complex 3D graphics to cellphones.
The system, Viz3G, makes it easier to create personalized news tickers and advertising for mobile devices. The technology has already generated serious interest from at least one U.S.-based network.Vizrt provides 3D and high-end graphics gear to organizations like ESPN, CNN and CBS.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.