VizRT Sets Record Pace

VizRT, a leading maker of character-generation and graphics technology for broadcast video operations, increased its revenues by 25% for the first six months of 2005 compared to the same period last year. Consolidated revenues (including those of Curious Software, which VixRT acquired earlier this year) were $16.3 million worldwide, compared to $13 million last year. Net profits were 2.1 million versus 1.8 million. VizRT continues to gain traction globally, with leading organizations like ESPN, CNN and BBC relying on its gear.