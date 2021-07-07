Vizio’s SmartCast Adds Anime With Funimation

Vizio is making anime programming available to viewers by launching the Funimation app as part of the Vizio SmartCast platform.

The Funimation app offers 13,000 of animated content via a live channels andon demand, including top shows from Japan such as My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Fruits Basket, Black Clover, and Attack on Titan

Funimation costs $5.99 a month, with a Premier Plus version available for $7.99 a month.

“Vizio is committed to delivering the best content possible for audiences of every genre,” said Katherine Pond, VP of business development for Vizio. “We’re excited to bring Funimation movies and TV shows to life for millions of SmartCast anime fans in their own homes like never before.”

Funimation is about to launch its hot summer season, with more than 20 new and returning series. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba:The Movie: Mugen Train arrived on the service last week after being in theaters this spring.

“Our partnership with Vizio now completes Funimation’s availability on all major distribution platforms and truly lets us be where every fan is,” said Kaliel Roberts, chief product officer at Funimation Global Group. “Whether or not it’s text-to-speech navigation, search capabilities or curated recommendations, the custom-built Funimation user experience for anime fans on Vizio will be amazing.”