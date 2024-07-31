Vizio Sets Third Annual Developer Conference

Vizio said it will hold its third annual Vizio Developer and Partner Conference on August 20 in Irvine, Calif.

Vizio is in the process of being acquired by Walmart.

The conference, titled Innovate 23: Bold Technology for a Bright Future, will cover topics including app development, FAST channels, custom integrations and case studies.

The one day event will also include panels on three tracks: engineering & product, advertising & monetization and partnerships & marketing.

"At Vizio, our commitment to innovation propels us to continuously explore new possibilities and unlock the full potential of the largest screen in the home," said Seta Goldstein, Senior Director of Business Development & Partnerships at Vizio . “At Vizio's Developer and Partner Conference, we aim to empower content partners, developers, and industry experts, uniting them in our shared vision to shape and drive the future of television.”