Vizio Launches HD Campaign for Olympics

TV set-maker Vizio is introducing a new media campaign tied to its “HD sponsorship” of NBC’s coverage of the 2008 Olympic Games from Beijing.

The first ad, entitled “Splash,” will debut during NBC’s Opening Ceremony coverage Aug. 8. It features a U.S. diver in action displayed by Vizio’s new “FULL HD” XVT series 1080P (progressive) set with a 120-hertz refresh rate, which Vizio calls “Smooth Motion Video Technology.”

“The NBC Olympic relationship presents a unique opportunity to introduce Vizio’s new XVT line to a massive audience of mainstream consumers tuning into the Olympics,” Vizio director of marketing Jason Maciel said in a statement. “We’re excited and honored to showcase Vizio in conjunction with the world’s most historic and highly anticipated global sports event.”

Vizio’s new XVT series of value-priced HDTVs are now shipping to national retailers such as Costco Wholesale; Sears, Roebuck; Sam’s Club; and Circuit City.