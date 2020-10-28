Vizio Integrates Inscape in Platform Business Reorg

Smart TV set maker Vizio has integrated its data unit Inscape into its platform division, which includes its SmartCast operating systems and its advertising sales operation.

The move is designed to bring more resources to its growing software and data businesses.

Zeev Neumeier (Image credit: Vizio)

“We are entering a new golden age of television, where the technologies can now deliver on the vision we have to delight and entertain viewers,” said Vizio CEO and founder William Wang. “We are honored to help unlock the potential of TV with our partners and we are making every move required to usher in the next generation of entertainment for our customers.”

As part of the reorg, Michael O’Donnell was named chief revenue officer of the Vizio platform business, overseeing relationships with programmers, platform partners, advertisers and data products. O’Donnell helped launch Vizio Ads in 2019 and expanded Vizio’s relationships with Apple, Disney and NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

“Now is the time so many in the TV and advertising industries have talked about for years,” said O’Donnell. “If we retain our focus on delivering the best possible experience in the home, everyone supporting the new entertainment ecosystem will benefit.”

Jodie McAfee (Image credit: Vizio)

Zeev Neumeier, founder of Inscape (originally called Cognitive Networks) and a pioneer in harnessing automated content recognition, becomes Vizio’s chief innovation officer and will be in charge of creating next-generation experiences for Vizio product users.

Jodie McAfee, who also helped grow Inscape, becomes senior VP of strategy and marketing for Vizio’s platform business, working alongside O’Donnell on the advertising and SmartCast businesses.

Charbel Makhoul will lead Inscape and Adam Gaynor, recently named VP of network relations and head of addressable for Vizio, will head Project OAR, the addressable advertising consortium started by McAfee and Neumeier.