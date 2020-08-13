Vizio Helps Advertisers Figure Incremental Reach

Vizio’s ad sales unit launched True Incremental Reach to show advertisers how many extra viewers they get when buying commercials directly from the TV set maker.

Vizio Ads said True Incremental Reach enables brands to use data in real time to understand the overlap of audiences and the percentage of ad investments that are seen by households that don’t receive traditional TV but are watching programming on Vizio smart TVs supplied via Vizio’s SmartCast platform.

The reach calculations are designed to encourage marketers to buy ads directly from device makers if they want to reach the growing number of connected TV viewers. The data comes from Inscape, the Vizio unit that gathers tune-in and other information from 15 million opted-in smart TVs in the U.S.

“Viewers who are shifting away from linear TV aren’t abandoning television, they’re just shifting their viewing towards over-the-top connected TV viewing — younger viewers in particular,” said Travis Hockersmith, VP platform services at Vizio. “Because of Vizio’s ownership of glass-level data, combined with a best-in-class ACR data company in Inscape, we can deterministically confirm net new audiences on the SmartCast platform for brands looking to capture a previously unreachable audience.”

The Vizio Ads business is part of a broader Vizio investment to improve the TV viewing experience. Since the launch of its direct advertising business in December 2019, Vizio said TV viewers have benefited from more relevant and better-personalized ad experiences.

The company is also looking to build relationships with DSPs and other tech vendors so that advertisers can come directly to Vizio and use a familiar system to buy inventory.