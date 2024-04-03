Vizio Expands Work With AdImpact Ahead of Elections

Vizio said it has extended its relationship with AdImpact, licensing AdImpact’s proprietary catalog of political commercials ahead of the upcoming election.

AdImpact uses data from Vizio’s Inscape unit to help buyers plan, target and measure political campaigns across Vizio’s connected TV inventory.

“Vizio has become an essential platform for TV advertisers, and political advertisers are no different,” said Ken Norcross, VP, Data Licensing and Strategy at Vizio. “We have an exclusive audience that you can’t reach anywhere else, and this partnership will help political buyers more efficiently connect with potential voters while ensuring the most relevant experience possible for the viewer at home.”

The new arrangement between Vizio and AdImpact will enable political media buyers to target under- and overexposed audiences, optimize reach and frequency across households, and extend CTV-first campaigns on Vizio to additional devices.

Additionally, the companies will be able to provide granular insight into ad exposure at the zip code and congressional district level, and provide a better understanding of the incremental reach of CTV compared to linear TV.

“There is no better time than now to expand upon our Vizio partnership, as we head into a very competitive general election season,” said Kyle Roberts, CEO of AdImpact. “By licensing our proprietary ad catalog, political advertisers buying with Vizio will gain an enhanced view of campaign performance and access better targeting capabilities to ensure they’re effectively reaching and engaging with potential voters ahead of November 5th.”