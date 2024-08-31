Vizio Builds Voice-Activated Ad to Promote Warner Bros. Film ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

Vizio said it worked with the Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group to build a voice-activated ad that promotes the new film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice across multiple screens and platforms.

In the Beetlejuice films, saying “Beetlejuice” three times summons the title character.

On Vizio, saying “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” into the remote control launches an experience designed to raise awareness of the new film and produce ticket sales.

After encountering a home screen prompt, viewers who say the magic words are taken to a movie collection portal featuring an auto-play sound-on video preview of the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice film, a sequel to the 1988 movie.

Vizio viewers can also click to watch an extended trailer and purchase opening weekend tickets.

The film is also being promoted on the Vizio Mobile App and through push notifications, social media and email.

Vizio said Warner Bros. is the first advertiser to take advantage of Vizio’s voice-activation capabilities.

“Streaming now accounts for the lion’s share of TV viewing time and it’s enabling new, engaging ways for brands to connect with consumers that truly enhance the at-home entertainment experience,” said Sean Booker, Head of Media & Entertainment, National Advertising Sales, at Vizio. “And with viewers increasingly relying on their Smart TV to power their streaming experience, the Home Screen has become the most efficient vehicle for brands to drive both mass reach and lower funnel outcomes.”

The promotion will run through September 6, when Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premieres in theaters.