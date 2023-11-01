Vizio Builds Shoppable Series ‘Merry & Bright’ for Home Depot

Vizio said it created an exclusive shoppable series, Merry & Bright, that will live on its home page for sponsor The Home Depot.

The branded-content series is hosted by American Idol winner Jordin Sparks and shows viewers how to transform their homes into winter wonderlands for the holiday season.

There are three, 10-minute episodes of Merry & Bright, plus snackable shorts featuring holiday tips from Sparks. All three episodes drop Wednesday and will be available on the Vizio home screen until December 31.

“This partnership exemplifies how shoppable technology is expanding the role of brand storytelling from an upper-to-mid funnel tool to driving immediate commerce action and sales impact,” said Brandon Helrich, group director at The Content Collective, the content marketing division of OMD, Home Depot’s agency.

Each episode features a home makeover with products available at Home Depot integrated into the content. Viewers can buy those products by scanning an in-episode QR code that directs viewers to HomeDepot.com, where they can add the items on screen to their virtual shopping cart.

“The shift to streaming is allowing brands to think beyond the traditional :15 and :30-second spot and really become the entertainment,” Katlyn Wilson, director of branded content sales and strategy at Vizio, said. “It’s exciting to partner with such an established and innovative brand like The Home Depot, who is taking advantage of these opportunities to deliver emotion-led storytelling, centered around Vizio’s audience interests like holiday content and DIY.”

Merry & Bright is produced by Turn Card Content with Audra Smith, Courtney Smith, Jake Haelen and Amy Hurt serving as executive producers. The Vizio Merry & Bright partnership was negotiated by The Home Depot’s media agency OMD USA and orchestrated by The Content Collective.