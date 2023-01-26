Vizio Adds Features To Help Viewers Find Streaming Content
New features also available on redesigned mobile app
Vizio said it has updated its TV user interface, adding features that will make it easiest for views to find streaming content they want to watch.
The company said it also redesigned its mobile app.
The new features will appear on Vizio set through the company’s AutoUpdate capability.
One feature is called the WatchFree Plus Mini Guide, which appears by pressing left on the remote control while watching streaming content. The Mini Guide lets users scroll through programming on other WatchFree Plus channel without interrupting the current show.
Viewers will be able to find frequently used apps and input through a new Recent Apps bar on the home screen.
Another feature is called Quick Menu, which offers speedier access to picture setting controls, closed captioning options and headphone pairing.
Other updates include a voice control feature, one-button access to WatchFree Plus and a mange subscriptions system that surfaces special offers. During January, Vizio users can subscribe to the Starz streaming service for $5 a month for three months.
“At Vizio , the customer experience has been and always will remain the primary focus of everything we do,” said Kaitlyn Collins, VP of product marketing for Vizio. “We are dedicated to providing exceptional value with our products, even beyond the original purchase. By delivering new features and capabilities to Vizio users with our free AutoUpdates, we amplify the value of our TV lineup.”
The redesigned Vizio Mobile app for iOS and Android brings the new features to smartphones. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.