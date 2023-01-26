Vizio Adds Features To Help Viewers Find Streaming Content

Vizio said it has updated its TV user interface, adding features that will make it easiest for views to find streaming content they want to watch.

The company said it also redesigned its mobile app.

The new features will appear on Vizio set through the company’s AutoUpdate capability.

One feature is called the WatchFree Plus Mini Guide, which appears by pressing left on the remote control while watching streaming content. The Mini Guide lets users scroll through programming on other WatchFree Plus channel without interrupting the current show.

Viewers will be able to find frequently used apps and input through a new Recent Apps bar on the home screen.

Another feature is called Quick Menu, which offers speedier access to picture setting controls, closed captioning options and headphone pairing.

Other updates include a voice control feature, one-button access to WatchFree Plus and a mange subscriptions system that surfaces special offers. During January, Vizio users can subscribe to the Starz streaming service for $5 a month for three months.

“At Vizio , the customer experience has been and always will remain the primary focus of everything we do,” said Kaitlyn Collins, VP of product marketing for Vizio. “We are dedicated to providing exceptional value with our products, even beyond the original purchase. By delivering new features and capabilities to Vizio users with our free AutoUpdates, we amplify the value of our TV lineup.”

The redesigned Vizio Mobile app for iOS and Android brings the new features to smartphones. ■