Vivendi keeping Universal Music

Vivendi Universal’s board pulled Universal Music off the auction block and

sent bidders back to their spreadsheets to craft new bids.

After a meeting in Paris Tuesday morning, Vivendi directors told suitors they

would rather hang onto the music group and try to turn it around themselves than

accept the valuations being offered.

Liberty Media Corp., a group led by Edgar Bronfman Jr. and another led by

Marvin Davis had bid for the music group in order to get the real prizes --

Vivendi Universal Entertainment’s cable networks and, to a lesser extent, the

Universal Studios movie operation. Now they’re back to revising bids.

Dow Jones & Co. and other press reports said Vivendi told Davis he was

out of the game. But one executive involved in the process said Davis was only

told that he must significantly raise his offer.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. did not bid for the music group. NBC did not bid at

all, but it is still dangling a merger of NBC with VUE. And Viacom Inc. said

it's interested in the networks, but not the studio.