Vivendi gets second round of bids

The auction for Vivendi Universal Entertainment passed another

hurdle Monday, the deadline for second-round bids.

Vivendi Universal is now entertaining proposals from an investment group led by former

Seagram Co. Ltd. chief Edgar Bronfman, Viacom Inc. and NBC.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. and Comcast Corp. had already dropped out of the bidding, and Vivendi rejected a

bid from oil baron Marvin Davis in the first round.

Oddsmakers are now trying to call the contest. "I think it is just a matter

of time before they announce a deal with [NBC parent] GE [General Electric Co.]," one insider said.

None of the proposals is likely to meet Vivendi's $14 billion price tag.

NBC is not looking to put up any cash, but rather looking for more of a

merger. Bronfman's bid does involve a cash component.

Vivendi is slated to take the proposals to its board Aug. 26.

Last week, Vivendi agreed to a potential backup plan with Comcast. The

companies said they "intend to explore an alliance involving both parties' cable

channels and Vivendi's worldwide content with the goal of creating new channels

and services."

But Vivendi said the alliance would not preclude a sale of its entertainment

properties.