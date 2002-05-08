Vivendi closes on USA
Vivendi Universal has closed on its purchase of USA Networks Inc. for $1.62
billion in cash plus 27.6 million shares of Vivendi Universal to Liberty Media Corp.
The new company, Vivendi Universal Entertainment, will be headed by
Barry Diller, USA Networks chairman and now VUE
chairman.
VUE comprises Universal Studios and USA Networks.
