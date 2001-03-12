Viva, NTSC

EDITOR: ("Hit the showers," Jessell's column, Feb. 19) The recent flawed 8-VSB/COFDM test has left ATSC and AMST with tarnish on their halos. Their only way out is for more and better testing. Hey, guys, almost no home TVs have pre-amps.

I must admit that there is one very big reason to stay with 8-VSB: It will assure that NTSC remains the dominant home delivery system of programming for another 47 years.

-Walt Bundy, Mount Laurel, N.J.