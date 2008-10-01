Viva Las Vegas for Mexicanal

Mexico-based Spanish-language TV network Mexicanal launched Wednesday on the digital multicast channel of KTNV-TV Las Vegas, as well as on the digital tier of Cox Communications’ cable system there.

KTNV is the first of four Journal Broadcast Group TV stations that will carry the network using some of its digital spectrum.

The other stations are KIVI-TV Boise, Idaho; KMIR-TV Palm Springs, Calif.; and KGUN-TV Tucson, Ariz., which will begin airing Mexicanal later this year, according to Journal.

Mexicanal features news, sports and entertainment culled from public broadcasters, independent producers and other sources in Mexico.