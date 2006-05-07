Viva KNLA!

TV stations don’t always have to chase news; sometimes it comes to them.

Small Spanish-language station KNLA Los Angeles found itself in the catbird seat during last Monday’s nationwide immigration march.

Located on Wilshire Bvd., the station was just two blocks from the city’s major rally. While other Los Angeles-area stations were primarily cutting into programming with updates, KNLA, which caters to Central American immigrants rather than Mexicans, augmented its tiny news outfit with freelancers and mobile gear and covered the entire march and rally live.

"It was really an amazing experience," says Paul Koplin, president of KNLA owner Venture Technologies. "The question is, how do they keep momentum on this issue?"

Watch KNLA to find out!