Vitale Upped At Sci Fi

Thomas Vitale has been promoted at Sci Fi to executive VP, programming and original movies. Vitale, who had been senior VP, programming and original movies prior to the promotion, joined Sci Fi in early 1993 as director of acquisitions, shortly after the channel’s launch.

He will continue to report to Dave Howe, the network’s president.

"Tom has played a leadership role in the evolution and success of Sci Fi," said Howe in making the announcement. "His deep competitive knowledge, keen negotiating skills, scheduling savvy, and strong creative and strategic execution have been key factors in firmly establishing Sci Fi's place in the very top tier of cable entertainment."