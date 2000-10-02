Virus survivors

Contestants in the next edition of Survivor, to be staged in the Australian outback, will be getting plenty of vacinations. Why?

Contestants on Mark Burnett's other reality series, Eco-challenge, got more out of their six days in Borneo than they bargained for. A handful of the 312 came home with a rare virus, Leptospirosis, which depresses the immune system and can cause high fevers.

In the second-to-last leg of the competition, which is to debut on USA next April, contestants swam in a river that turned out to be contaminated with the virus. Health authorities were called in, and "everyone is just fine now," says an executive at Burnett's studio in Los Angeles.