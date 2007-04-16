Virginia Tech Coverage Update: 60 Minutes of CBS Evening News and More

Katie Couric and Brian Williams live from Virginia Tech and an extended Nightline are among the early plans as the networks scramble to cover Monday’s tragedy at the college campus.

Couric and Williams will anchor tonight’s CBS and NBC newscasts, respectively,from Virginia Tech University, while ABC will have Charlie Gibson in New York tonight, but will have him on site by Tuesday.



CBS will expand the Monday night coverage on the CBS Evening News to an hour (from 6:30 to 7:30 EST). CBS has also added a Tuesday night primetime special from 10-11 p.m. Under the 48 Hours umbrella, it will be titled "Virginia Tech: Anatomy of a Rampage."

Gibson’s World News Tonight broadcast will be five minutes longer than usual thanks to a single-sponsor format (Pfizer is the presenting sponsor). In addition, the network will air a special hour-long Nightline hosted on site by Terry Moran.

ABC News announced late Monday that it will air an hour-long "Special Edition of Primetime: Massacre at Virginia Tech" at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The edition will be anchored by Chris Cuomo and feature reports from Jim Avila, David Muir, Don Dahler and Bob Brown on the timeline of the events, what is known about the shooter and the families are coping. It will also examine campus security.

NBC has also slated a special 10 p.m. edition of Dateline to cover the story. Also, Monday's Nightly News will have limited commercial interruptions.

CBS is also planning on having Harry Smith anchor The Early Show on Tuesday from the site of Monday’s tragic campus shooting.

Chris Cuomo and Robin Roberts will be live from West Virginia for Good Morning America Tuesday.

Matt Lauer and Meredith Vieira will be live on site for Tuesday’s Today show on NBC, and new NBC correspondent Tiki Barber will also be on site.

The news divisions’ travel plans are being challenged by inclement weather in both Virginia and the Northeast.

"We’re trying to get people down there however we can," said one network news executive.