Virginia Beach brouhaha brews on

The battle for a new TV station in Virginia Beach, Va. continues, even though the FCC's Mass Media Bureau last month finally awarded the license for channel 21 to Winstar Broadcasting, a subsidiary of bankrupt Winstar Communication.

Since bidding for the station closed in October 1999, runner up bidder Robert Copeland has been fighting to block Winstar's $8.75 million top offer on grounds that the winning company misled the commission about its ownership structure by transferring a 49% stake to Equity Broadcasting of Little Rock, Ark.

The FCC ruled June 18 that the transfer was not a change in control and therefore did not disqualify Winstar. Copeland's attorney Lauren Colby on Monday asked the FCC commissioners to review the Mass Media Bureau's decision.

- Bill McConnell