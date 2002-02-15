Virage releases new server
Virage Inc. has introduced the "Virage Solution Server 4.0," which incorporates Verity Inc.'s new "K2" developer tools.
According to Virage, the tools improve the server's search capability and
makes it more efficient and more scalable in managing video, audio, images and
text.
The server also allows third-party developers to create customized products
(customized reporting tools, for example).
New search features include a thesaurus and better support for non-Latin
languages.
