Virage releases new server

Virage Inc. has introduced the "Virage Solution Server 4.0," which incorporates Verity Inc.'s new "K2" developer tools.

According to Virage, the tools improve the server's search capability and

makes it more efficient and more scalable in managing video, audio, images and

text.

The server also allows third-party developers to create customized products

(customized reporting tools, for example).

New search features include a thesaurus and better support for non-Latin

languages.