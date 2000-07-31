Virage income jumps

Virage, which recently went public, reported total revenues of $1.9 million for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, up from $800,000 for the same quarter last year.

Loss from operations, excluding the effect of non-cash, stock-based charges, was $6.5 million, or 48 cents per share (based on 13.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding).

For the first quarter of the previous year, the comparable loss from operations was $2.2 million.