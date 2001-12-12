Vinciquerra to depart Hearst-Argyle
Hearst-Argyle Television Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tony
Vinciquerra will leave Hearst at the end of the year to take a new position as
president of the Fox Television Network.
Vinciquerra cited personal as well as business reasons for making the
move.
David Barrett, Hearst's president and chief executive officer, will re-assume
Vinciquerra's duties.
Vinciquerra has worked in Los Angeles before, where he spent nearly two years
as an executive vice president of the CBS Television Station Group.
It was busy day for Vinciquerra, who was also named NATPE's Chairman for 2002
and the head of a special blue ribbon task force for NATPE to help define that
organization's long-term direction.
At Fox, Vinciquerra essentially replaces Brian Mulligan, who held the title
of Chairman of the Fox TV Network.
Vinciquerra will oversee business development, finance, advertising sales,
affiliate relations and personnel matters at Fox and report to News Corp.
President Peter Chernin.
'Hearst-Argyle is a fabulous company and it's been really tortuous to have to
leave from,' Vinciquerra says. 'I see this as a great opportunity to work with
Peter and learn from. And getting to hang around with Rupert Murdoch can't be a
bad thing either.'
