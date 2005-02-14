Vincent Covers Big Apple for Access
U.K. TV personality and veteran Access Hollywood special correspondent Tim Vincent has been named New York correspondent for the syndicated newsmagazine.
Vincent replaces Billy Bush, who now co-hosts the show with Nancy O'Dell.
Access Hollywood is now in its ninth season from NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution.
