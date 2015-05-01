Vince Gilligan Won’t Return for ‘X-Files’ Revival

One prominent X-Files alum will not be returning for the six-episode revival.

Vince Gilligan, who served as a writer and producer on the science-fiction drama, confirmed that he will not be part of Fox’s reboot, due to his commitment with the AMC drama Better Call Saul. The Breaking Bad spinoff wrapped its debut season April 6 and will air its second season next year.

“Unfortunately I won't be writing for the reboot, because my work on Better Call Saul will keep me from doing that,” Gilligan said during a reddit AMA on Thursday. “I'm very sad to miss out, because I would love to have a hand in The X-Files reboot.”

Instead, Gilligan will be watching Mulder and Scully as a fan. “I can't wait to see it.”