‘X-Files’ Returning to Fox as Event Series

The X-Files is making a comeback.

Fox will revive the science fiction drama as a six-episode event series, with David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson both reprising their roles as FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. Duchovny is currently slated to star on NBC’s upcoming drama Aquarius.

Production will begin this summer. Fox has not set a premiere date.

“I think of it as a 13-year commercial break,” said X-Files creator and executive producer Chris Carter, who returns as well. “The good news is the world has only gotten that much stranger, a perfect time to tell these six stories.”

The official announcement comes after Fox Television Group chiefs Dana Walden and Gary Newman confirmed their interest in bringing back The X-Files during the winter TCA press tour. This is not the first time Fox has revived an old series. The network brought back 24 in a limited run in the summer of 2014 and is interested in doing more.

The X-Files premiered on Fox in 1993 and ran for nine seasons, one of the longest running science-fiction series in TV history; X-Files also spawned two movies. The show is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Ten Thirteen Productions.